Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after buying an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $136.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

