Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) received a €97.00 ($103.19) price target from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

SBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($126.60) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Stratec Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBS stock opened at €78.40 ($83.40) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €82.87 and a 200-day moving average of €83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. Stratec has a 12-month low of €72.70 ($77.34) and a 12-month high of €130.60 ($138.94). The company has a market capitalization of $950.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

