Strike Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.54 or 0.00057639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $41.68 million and $2.34 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.00428313 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,799.28 or 0.28951109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,612,648 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

