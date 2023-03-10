Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $268.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.06 and its 200-day moving average is $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

