Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $180,397.09

Substratum (SUB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $180,397.09 and approximately $21.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00036066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00223708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,585.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00055304 USD and is up 60.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $128.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.