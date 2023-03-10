Substratum Trading Down 24.5% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Substratum has a market cap of $140,121.31 and approximately $94.17 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00036760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00223609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.48 or 0.99985849 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034491 USD and is down -29.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $169.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

