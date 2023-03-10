Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance
Shares of SOMMY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 13,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.
