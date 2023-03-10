Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,402 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Home Depot by 120.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.12. 2,373,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,553. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $293.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

