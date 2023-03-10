Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,269. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

