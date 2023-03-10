Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,321,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.72.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.11. 23,010,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,348,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

