Summit Financial LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,248 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. 1,913,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $111.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

