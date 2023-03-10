Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 29.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $309,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.10. 3,541,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,030. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $265.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

