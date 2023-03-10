Summit Global Investments Purchases 17,825 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of Talos Energy worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

