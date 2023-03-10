Summit Global Investments Takes Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,059 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after purchasing an additional 292,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.25.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

