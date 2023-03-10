Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

