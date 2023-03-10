Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.57

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.57 and traded as high as $15.85. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 3,325 shares.

Summit State Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Summit State Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $3,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

Further Reading

