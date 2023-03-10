Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 135.8% in February

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance

STBFY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.98. 40,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.