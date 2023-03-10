Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 135.8% in February

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance
STBFY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.98. 40,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,033. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.