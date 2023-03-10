SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $229.77 million and $60.77 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00005206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

