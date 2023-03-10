SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.52.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.82. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

