Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.60. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 28,073 shares changing hands.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

