Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

SEHCF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

