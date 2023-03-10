Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sweet Earth Stock Performance
SEHCF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Sweet Earth
