Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 162,610,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 68,693,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of £9.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.10.

About Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was formerly known as Oilex Ltd and changed its name to Synergia Energy Ltd in July 2022.

