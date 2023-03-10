Target Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the retailer on Saturday, June 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Target to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Target stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

