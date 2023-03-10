Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.86 and traded as high as C$2.27. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 192,824 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price objective on Taseko Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.80.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$594.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58.

Insider Activity at Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Company Profile

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$117,789.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

