Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives GBX 909 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($10.93).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TATE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.30) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 810 ($9.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($10.70) to GBX 970 ($11.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($11.72) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 790.60 ($9.51) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 647.80 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 815 ($9.80). The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,692.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 772.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

