TD Cowen Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $189.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $184.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $169.36 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,788 shares of company stock worth $28,373,785 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

