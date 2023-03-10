TD Cowen Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $189.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $184.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.83.
Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of VEEV stock opened at $169.36 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
