TD Securities Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s current price.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.19.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.98. 178,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,825. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.41 and a twelve month high of C$22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

