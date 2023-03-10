TD Securities Lowers Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$12.50

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of SAWLF stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $8.36. 174,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,924. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

