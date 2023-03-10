TD Securities Lowers Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$12.50

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCL. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Shawcor Stock Performance

TSE:SCL traded up C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.21. 721,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.44. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.44 and a one year high of C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm has a market cap of C$858.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.36.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

