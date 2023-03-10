Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 932,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Performance

Shares of TETCW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. Tech and Energy Transition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.