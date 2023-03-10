Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Major Shareholder Holding Corp Energy Buys 519,412 Shares

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Holding Corp Energy purchased 519,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

