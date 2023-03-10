Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Major Shareholder Holding Corp Energy Buys 519,412 Shares

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Holding Corp Energy purchased 519,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tecnoglass Stock Performance
Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
