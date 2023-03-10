Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.03

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 125947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.