Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.03

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 125947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
