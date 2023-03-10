Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.84.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Trading Down 5.0 %

TDOC opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,505 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.