Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.36. The stock had a trading volume of 119,636,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,654,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $558.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568,615,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

