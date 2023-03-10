Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $254,135.42 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

