Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.61

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.61 and traded as low as $24.73. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 104,771 shares trading hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Corn Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 909.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 208.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

