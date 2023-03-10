The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Trading Up 6.2 %

CRTG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

