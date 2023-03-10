The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

