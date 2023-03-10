The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Purchases $66,736.80 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
The Pennant Group Price Performance
PNTG opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $20.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. TheStreet raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The Pennant Group Company Profile
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
