The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Director Purchases $66,736.80 in Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Barry M. Smith purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $66,736.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PNTG opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $20.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. TheStreet raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 873.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 690,870 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 919.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 488,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 440,244 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 508,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 333,048 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 201,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 206.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

