The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Raised by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 3.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.23. 163,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.