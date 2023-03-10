The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,453,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,258. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

