Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Up 10.5%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,265.03.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; indirect contact heat recovery equipment; boiler economizers under the HeatSponge brand; wet and dry steam accumulators; electricity co-generation solutions; turn-key thermal energy solutions; and water treatment products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.