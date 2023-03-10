Thilo Schroeder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 550,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $12,100,000.00.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 4.3 %

RVMD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,814. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

