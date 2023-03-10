Threshold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.48 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $328.65 million and $39.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00035233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00036667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00223319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903387 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03468525 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $42,470,242.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.