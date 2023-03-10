Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 71.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Down 3.8 %

LCFS traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.63. 32,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$9.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.20. The stock has a market cap of C$334.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

