Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.58. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 1,838 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.2849 dividend. This is a boost from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

