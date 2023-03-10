Toncoin (TON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.14 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00011134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.81 billion and approximately $34.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00036563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00224474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,548.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

