Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Town Centre Securities Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TOWN opened at GBX 145 ($1.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 123.48 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 182.40 ($2.19).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

