Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TSQ. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Townsquare Media Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE TSQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
