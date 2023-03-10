Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSQ. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

NYSE TSQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $146.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 661,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 336,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

