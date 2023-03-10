Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR Gold Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 184,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 115,394 call options.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,513,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,712. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

